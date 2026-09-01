WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 1, 2026

— More than 100 people were detained in a major ICE raid overnight Saturday at a restaurant in the Berclair neighborhood.

— More than 20 small business owners want city leaders to oust the Memphis Safe Task Force.

— Shelby County Mayor Mickell Lowery, along with other newly elected leaders, was sworn in to office Monday.

— Space XAI said Monday that it had removed 11 natural gas turbines from its Southaven power plant that provides electricity to its Colossus II data center.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker