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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 1, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 1, 2026 at 5:05 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— More than 100 people were detained in a major ICE raid overnight Saturday at a restaurant in the Berclair neighborhood.

— More than 20 small business owners want city leaders to oust the Memphis Safe Task Force.

— Shelby County Mayor Mickell Lowery, along with other newly elected leaders, was sworn in to office Monday.

— Space XAI said Monday that it had removed 11 natural gas turbines from its Southaven power plant that provides electricity to its Colossus II data center.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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