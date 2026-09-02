WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 2, 2026

— An effort by some Memphis City Council members to place a moratorium on new data centers faces new hurdles as legal questions and alternate proposals emerged at Tuesday’s meeting.

— Bass Pro Shops has confirmed it is closing its Macon Road location at the end of this month.

— Clean up from the August 22nd storms that caused 140,000 homes and business to lose power could cost taxpayers $18 million.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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