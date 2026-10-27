WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, October 27, 2026

— The Shelby County Commission will remain party to the current lawsuit over the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

— Elon Musk recently said he spends up to four days a week in Memphis as Space XAI reported its highly anticipated third-quarter results.

— The Tennessee Department of Health reports that HPV vaccinations for children have risen 21.4% in Shelby County between 2019 and 2025.

— Nearly 110,000 ballots have been cast as of Saturday in Shelby County during early voting.

— Heidi Kuhn, the Democratic candidate running in Congressional District 8, was injured in what was described as a “serious” car crash last Friday on Interstate 240 near Walnut Grove.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

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