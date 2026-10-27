© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, October 27, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 27, 2026 at 6:43 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— The Shelby County Commission will remain party to the current lawsuit over the state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

— Elon Musk recently said he spends up to four days a week in Memphis as Space XAI reported its highly anticipated third-quarter results.

— The Tennessee Department of Health reports that HPV vaccinations for children have risen 21.4% in Shelby County between 2019 and 2025.

— Nearly 110,000 ballots have been cast as of Saturday in Shelby County during early voting.

— Heidi Kuhn, the Democratic candidate running in Congressional District 8, was injured in what was described as a “serious” car crash last Friday on Interstate 240 near Walnut Grove.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Stay Connected
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom