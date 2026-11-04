WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, November 4, 2026

— Election Results: Marsha Blackburn wins the governor’s race. District 5: Charlie Hatcher (R), District 8: David Kustoff (R), District 9: Brent Taylor (R).

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker