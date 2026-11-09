WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, November 9, 2026

— As the nation awaits the results of the US Senate race in Mississippi, election officials are still reviewing affidavit ballots from voters whose registration information needed verification or who arrived at the polls without an accepted photo ID.

— Space XAI has two more data centers under construction in the Memphis area and are both expected to be operational by December.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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