WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, November 10, 2026

— Tennessee Republicans spent $3 million in taxpayer money on redistricting the state’s lone Democratic congressional seat to favor their party. Meanwhile, in Middle Tennessee’s District 4, Democrat Victoria Broderick beat incumbent Rep. Scott DesJarlais with less than $100,000 in funding.

Learn more: This Tennessee Democrat ousted an eight-term congressman with less than $100K

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