— A year after Tennessee reported a $1.2 billion budget surplus, revenue officials say the state is on track to do it again this fiscal year.

— A recent study using satellite imagery shows increasing air emissions from the Space XAI power plant in Southaven, Mississippi.

— The Tennessee Black legislative summit was held over the weekend with a special focus on healthcare, education, economic development, public safety and voting rights.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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