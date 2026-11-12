Arts Agenda: Holiday shows, galas, and auctions

at The Ugly Art Co. | Opening Reception: Saturday, November 14 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM

"This is a continuation of my own work, but also my Grandpa’s. The scenes in the distance I always wondered if they were real, the same way people ask me about mine. It’s a house, but it’s a shared house. It’s a world, but it’s a shared world. It’s a memory, but it’s grown beyond memory."