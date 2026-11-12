© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Holiday shows, galas, and auctions

By Sarah Leach,
Nick Newsom
Published November 12, 2026 at 9:03 AM CST

Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

ShapeShifter Family Holiday Show
at Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery | Runs through December 12
"ShapeShifter is thrilled to celebrate their first year in business with a Holiday Show by the Shapeshifter family of artists. This show features over 70 works of art by 23 local artists. All prices are $1500 or less."
learn more
6for10
at Studiohouse on Malvern
Opening Reception: Friday, November 13 | 6:00 - 10:00 PM
On view through December 12

"The show features six artists and is a celebration of their 10 years together."
learn more
Noah Thomas Miller is a Red House Painter
at The Ugly Art Co. | Opening Reception: Saturday, November 14 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
"This is a continuation of my own work, but also my Grandpa’s. The scenes in the distance I always wondered if they were real, the same way people ask me about mine. It’s a house, but it’s a shared house. It’s a world, but it’s a shared world. It’s a memory, but it’s grown beyond memory."
learn more
Wolf River Arts Show
at St. George's Collierville Campus
Reception: Saturday, November 14 | 5:00 - 9:00 PM
Family Day of Art + Play: Sunday, November 15 | 12:00 - 4:00 PM

"The Wolf River Arts Show brings together 55 professional artists from across the Mid-South for one of the Memphis area’s premier juried fine art shows and sales. Explore an exceptional collection of original artwork, meet talented artists—including 2026 Featured Artist Kay Calandruccio — and discover a one-of-a-kind piece to take home."
learn more
Memphis Youth Symphony Program (MYSP) 60th Anniversary Gala & Silent Auction
at Children's Museum of Memphis | Saturday, November 14 | 7:00 - 10:00 PM
"Proceeds from the gala directly support MYSP's mission to celebrate musical development in a fun, inclusive, and collaborative community, ensuring exceptional musical opportunities remain accessible to young musicians throughout the Mid-South."
learn more
Opera Goes to Broadway
at Opera Memphis | Sunday, November 15 | 3:00 PM
"Join our Handorf Company Artists as they treat you to a selection of old favorites and new discoveries from across the Musical Theater spectrum." (Saturday performance is sold out)
learn more

Tags
Arts Agenda Local Events
Sarah Leach
Director of External Affairs and Communications at ARTSmemphis
See stories by Sarah Leach
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom