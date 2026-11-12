Arts Agenda: Holiday shows, galas, and auctions
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery | Runs through December 12
"ShapeShifter is thrilled to celebrate their first year in business with a Holiday Show by the Shapeshifter family of artists. This show features over 70 works of art by 23 local artists. All prices are $1500 or less."
"ShapeShifter is thrilled to celebrate their first year in business with a Holiday Show by the Shapeshifter family of artists. This show features over 70 works of art by 23 local artists. All prices are $1500 or less."
at Studiohouse on Malvern
Opening Reception: Friday, November 13 | 6:00 - 10:00 PM
On view through December 12
"The show features six artists and is a celebration of their 10 years together."
Opening Reception: Friday, November 13 | 6:00 - 10:00 PM
On view through December 12
"The show features six artists and is a celebration of their 10 years together."
at The Ugly Art Co. | Opening Reception: Saturday, November 14 | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
"This is a continuation of my own work, but also my Grandpa’s. The scenes in the distance I always wondered if they were real, the same way people ask me about mine. It’s a house, but it’s a shared house. It’s a world, but it’s a shared world. It’s a memory, but it’s grown beyond memory."
"This is a continuation of my own work, but also my Grandpa’s. The scenes in the distance I always wondered if they were real, the same way people ask me about mine. It’s a house, but it’s a shared house. It’s a world, but it’s a shared world. It’s a memory, but it’s grown beyond memory."
at St. George's Collierville Campus
Reception: Saturday, November 14 | 5:00 - 9:00 PM
Family Day of Art + Play: Sunday, November 15 | 12:00 - 4:00 PM
"The Wolf River Arts Show brings together 55 professional artists from across the Mid-South for one of the Memphis area’s premier juried fine art shows and sales. Explore an exceptional collection of original artwork, meet talented artists—including 2026 Featured Artist Kay Calandruccio — and discover a one-of-a-kind piece to take home."
Reception: Saturday, November 14 | 5:00 - 9:00 PM
Family Day of Art + Play: Sunday, November 15 | 12:00 - 4:00 PM
"The Wolf River Arts Show brings together 55 professional artists from across the Mid-South for one of the Memphis area’s premier juried fine art shows and sales. Explore an exceptional collection of original artwork, meet talented artists—including 2026 Featured Artist Kay Calandruccio — and discover a one-of-a-kind piece to take home."
at Children's Museum of Memphis | Saturday, November 14 | 7:00 - 10:00 PM
"Proceeds from the gala directly support MYSP's mission to celebrate musical development in a fun, inclusive, and collaborative community, ensuring exceptional musical opportunities remain accessible to young musicians throughout the Mid-South."
"Proceeds from the gala directly support MYSP's mission to celebrate musical development in a fun, inclusive, and collaborative community, ensuring exceptional musical opportunities remain accessible to young musicians throughout the Mid-South."
at Opera Memphis | Sunday, November 15 | 3:00 PM
"Join our Handorf Company Artists as they treat you to a selection of old favorites and new discoveries from across the Musical Theater spectrum." (Saturday performance is sold out)
"Join our Handorf Company Artists as they treat you to a selection of old favorites and new discoveries from across the Musical Theater spectrum." (Saturday performance is sold out)