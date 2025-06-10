WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The WKNO Daily newscast for Tuesday, June 10, 2025:

— Attorneys for Tyré Nichols’ family and estate want a federal judge to remove a stay that has protected five former officers from parts of the civil lawsuit over Nichols’ death.

— Meharry Medical College has announced it will be partnering with Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church as the congregation begins a $310 million development of its Midtown property.

— Made in Memphis Entertainment has put its 16,500-square-foot office and recording studio on the market.

— After redesigning its store earlier this year, IKEA is shrinking the size of staff at its Memphis location, the retailer’s only Tennessee store.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker