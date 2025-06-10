© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 10, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 10, 2025 at 6:19 AM CDT

The WKNO Daily newscast for Tuesday, June 10, 2025:

— Attorneys for Tyré Nichols’ family and estate want a federal judge to remove a stay that has protected five former officers from parts of the civil lawsuit over Nichols’ death.

— Meharry Medical College has announced it will be partnering with Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church as the congregation begins a $310 million development of its Midtown property.

— Made in Memphis Entertainment has put its 16,500-square-foot office and recording studio on the market.

— After redesigning its store earlier this year, IKEA is shrinking the size of staff at its Memphis location, the retailer’s only Tennessee store.

Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
