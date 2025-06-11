© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 11, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 11, 2025 at 6:23 AM CDT

— Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five former Memphis police officers set to be sentenced in federal court for his role in Tyré Nichols’ death, is asking for his sentencing to be rescheduled.

— Germantown’s aldermen will allocate $10 million in its 2026-27 budget toward its school district’s master plan for Houston High.

— The Memphis Music Hall of Fame has announced six new inductees, joining the previous 106. This year’s honors include Art Gilliam, Wendy Moten, Robert Johnson, Denise LaSalle, Cordell Jackson and Johnnie Taylor.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
