WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 11, 2025

— Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five former Memphis police officers set to be sentenced in federal court for his role in Tyré Nichols’ death, is asking for his sentencing to be rescheduled.

— Germantown’s aldermen will allocate $10 million in its 2026-27 budget toward its school district’s master plan for Houston High.

— The Memphis Music Hall of Fame has announced six new inductees, joining the previous 106. This year’s honors include Art Gilliam, Wendy Moten, Robert Johnson, Denise LaSalle, Cordell Jackson and Johnnie Taylor.

