Arts Agenda: Celebrations of dance, knitting, and lived experiences

New Ballet Ensemble presents SummerDance at Buckman Performing Arts Center

Thursday, June 12 | 7:00 PM | Details

"Immersed in a conservatory-level training experience, these dancers have spent the early summer weeks honing their skills under the guidance of Master Guest and staff artists, refining their technique and pushing the boundaries of their artistry. The stage is now set for them to unleash their creativity, along with captivating appearances by New Ballet Performing Artists."

Emerald Theatre Company presents Clark Gable Slept Here at TheatreWorks @ The Square

On stage through June 22 | Details

"When the corpse of a male prostitute is found in his client's hotel room during the Golden Globe Awards, Hilliard and hotel manager Gage Holland are left to sweep things under the rug. Time to call in some favors... But when you work in the make-believe world of movies, everyone's acting, and nothing's what it seems in this jet-black comedy about what it means to be a "man" in Hollywood."

Worldwide Knit in Public Day at Chickasaw Oaks Plaza

Saturday, June 14 | 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Event Details

"Stitching Supply invites fiber artists to celebrate Worldwide Knit in Public Day on June 14 at Chickasaw Oaks Mall with interactive experiences, demonstrations, and exclusive merchandise from independent yarn dyers. The free event aims to foster community connections and creativity through public stitching while featuring raffles, games, free MemPops, and the debut of limited-edition Stitching Supply patches."

Sankofa African Diaspora Festival at Cossitt Library

Saturday, June 14 | 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Event Details

"Sankofa African Diaspora Festival: A Celebration of the rich culture, lived experiences, and creative expressions of African-descended communities.

Planned events: Live music, dance performances, art displays, author readings, local vendor marketplace, and food trucks."

A Bronx Tale at Playhouse on the Square

On stage through July 13 | Details

"Step into the vibrant streets of 1960s Bronx with this captivating musical adaptation of a beloved play and film. Journey alongside a young man torn between his admiration for his father and the allure of becoming a mob boss."

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.