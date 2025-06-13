WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 13, 2025

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members have approved an almost $2 billion budget for the 2025-26 school year that includes 2% raises for some district staff.

— Tennessee’s house speaker Cameron Sexton tweeted that Memphis-Shelby County Schools is alleged to be destroying documents ahead of a forensic audit; MSCS officials have asked the state to share information.

— State Rep. Kevin Vaughan of Collierville has announced his reelection campaign.

— The TBI is adding two employees at its Jackson crime lab to test Memphis Rape Kits.

