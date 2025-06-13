© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 13, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 13, 2025 at 6:46 AM CDT

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools board members have approved an almost $2 billion budget for the 2025-26 school year that includes 2% raises for some district staff.

— Tennessee’s house speaker Cameron Sexton tweeted that Memphis-Shelby County Schools is alleged to be destroying documents ahead of a forensic audit; MSCS officials have asked the state to share information.

— State Rep. Kevin Vaughan of Collierville has announced his reelection campaign.

— The TBI is adding two employees at its Jackson crime lab to test Memphis Rape Kits.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
