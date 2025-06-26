WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 26, 2025

— The federal judge who abruptly recused himself just ahead of the sentencing of five former Memphis police officers involved in Tyré Nichols death could be deposed by defense attorneys.

— The City of Memphis released the results of air-quality testing Tuesday.

— Tennesseans will have no way of knowing how many school vouchers being issued this year are used by students already enrolled in private schools.

