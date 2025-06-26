© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 26, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 26, 2025 at 6:41 AM CDT

— The federal judge who abruptly recused himself just ahead of the sentencing of five former Memphis police officers involved in Tyré Nichols death could be deposed by defense attorneys. 

— The City of Memphis released the results of air-quality testing Tuesday. 

— Tennesseans will have no way of knowing how many school vouchers being issued this year are used by students already enrolled in private schools.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
