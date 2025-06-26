Arts Agenda: The rhythm of the arts

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Joe's Showtune Singalong at Hernando's Hideaway

Thursday, June 26 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM | Event Details

"This is a "Broadway karaoke" happy hour event with Joe M. Turner (memphispianist.com) on piano....

...We'll have a great time defying gravity, overthrowing the French monarchy, hopping a train out of Yonkers, spelunking beneath the Paris Opera House, lounging on an island in the river, and just being alive! So come get your Broadway on, and be ready to SING OUT, LOUISE!"

Those Pretty Wrongs in The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

Friday, June 27 | 7:30 PM | Details

"Those Pretty Wrongs celebrated their tenth year as a band with a tour across the U.S., UK, and Australia, promoting their best-reviewed album, Holiday Camp.

The partnership between Jody Stephens and Luther Russell began in 1992 but only blossomed into music collaboration a decade ago during the making of the documentary Nothing Can Hurt Me, which focused on the legendary Memphis band Big Star."

Make Your Own: Wire Sculptures at Metal Museum

Saturday, June 28 | 2:30 - 4:30 PM | Details

"In this two hour class, you will learn how to create a fun, funky, colorful wire sculpture inspired by the museum’s exhibiting artist, Leah Gerrard.

Instructor: Paige Porter | Skill Level: Beginner | Ages 5+"

Summer Opener Art Exhibit at St. George's Episcopal Church

Reception: Saturday, June 28 | 4:00 - 6:00 PM

On view through July 15 | Details

"A group of local artists have come together to provide an exhibit of their artwork entitled Summer Opener to hang from June 5 to July 15. The artists are Jane Brakin, Anna Carr, Randy Parker, Pat Patterson, Jeanne Seagle, Angela Stevens and Lance David White...

...The exhibit is free and open to the public. Artwork is individually priced for sale. A portion of the proceeds from sales in The Gallery supports the work of Carpenter Art Garden."

Comedian Sam Evans (JFL Montreal, Cracked) headlines Flyway Comedy Club at Flyway Brewing Company

Saturday, June 28 | Details

Early Show: 7:00 PM | Late Show: 9:00 PM

"This month's headliner is NYC-based Sam Evans, who'll be running his new special he'll be recording later this summer and featuring Indianapolis-based comic and former Memphian Gwen Sunkel (Vice TV, Limestone Comedy Festival) and a tba lineup of the regular strange creatures we see being funny at other bars around the city, this is a fun lineup you don't want to miss. Come have a drink and be dumb for a bit."