WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 27, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 27, 2025 at 5:01 AM CDT

— Memphis International Airport will be renamed to honor the late FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith, who died last weekend.

— Though the Memphis City Council voted in favor of installing 94 new traffic cameras that can read license plates, Police Chief CJ Davis noted that they would not be able to read paper tags, which she described as a “prolific” problem on local roads.

— The high pressure “heat dome” hovering over the Mid-South will continue over the weekend, bringing feels-like temperatures in the low hundreds.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
