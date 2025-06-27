WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, June 27, 2025

— Memphis International Airport will be renamed to honor the late FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith, who died last weekend.

— Though the Memphis City Council voted in favor of installing 94 new traffic cameras that can read license plates, Police Chief CJ Davis noted that they would not be able to read paper tags, which she described as a “prolific” problem on local roads.

— The high pressure “heat dome” hovering over the Mid-South will continue over the weekend, bringing feels-like temperatures in the low hundreds.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker