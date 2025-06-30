© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 30, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 30, 2025 at 7:16 AM CDT

— The City of Memphis wants access to sealed documents in the criminal case of the five former Memphis police officers who were tried in federal court on charges related to Tyré Nichols’ death.

— A Tennessee immigrant-led group and other advocates are suing the state over a new law they say unfairly targets people who offer shelter to undocumented immigrants.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young has unveiled a new marking initiative named “Entrepreneurship City: Where Grit Meets Growth”.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom