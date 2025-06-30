WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 30, 2025

— The City of Memphis wants access to sealed documents in the criminal case of the five former Memphis police officers who were tried in federal court on charges related to Tyré Nichols’ death.

— A Tennessee immigrant-led group and other advocates are suing the state over a new law they say unfairly targets people who offer shelter to undocumented immigrants.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young has unveiled a new marking initiative named “Entrepreneurship City: Where Grit Meets Growth”.

