WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 1, 2025 at 7:26 AM CDT

— Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man deported in error by the Trump Administration, will remain in a Nashville jail at the request of his own attorneys ahead of a July 16 hearing.

Learn more: Judge orders Abrego Garcia to remain in custody after his lawyers raise deportation concerns

— More than 170 new Tennessee laws go into effect today, many focused on new crimes and increased penalties for others.

— A new fiscal year begins today for Shelby County Government, and on Monday a last -minute budget amendment restored $23 million in cuts the commission made last week.

— After 40 years in the criminal legal sphere, Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan has retired.

— The popular Midtown Irish bar Celtic Crossing was struck by an out-of-control vehicle Monday morning, causing substantial damage to the building’s front exterior along Cooper Street.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
