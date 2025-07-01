WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 1, 2025

— Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man deported in error by the Trump Administration, will remain in a Nashville jail at the request of his own attorneys ahead of a July 16 hearing.

— More than 170 new Tennessee laws go into effect today, many focused on new crimes and increased penalties for others.

— A new fiscal year begins today for Shelby County Government, and on Monday a last -minute budget amendment restored $23 million in cuts the commission made last week.

— After 40 years in the criminal legal sphere, Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Paula Skahan has retired.

— The popular Midtown Irish bar Celtic Crossing was struck by an out-of-control vehicle Monday morning, causing substantial damage to the building’s front exterior along Cooper Street.

