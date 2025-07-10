© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 10, 2025 at 8:31 AM CDT

— Memphis’ riverboats will soon have a new berth about a half mile upriver, closer to the Bass Pro Shop.

— The Memphis City Council approved three new city division directors Tuesday in a set of three 11-0 votes.

— Around 200 people marched in Downtown Memphis Tuesday to protest state and federal immigration policies and recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

— The City of Collierville has reached an agreement with a local homeowner who used his home as a party venue.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

