WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 10, 2025

— Memphis’ riverboats will soon have a new berth about a half mile upriver, closer to the Bass Pro Shop.

— The Memphis City Council approved three new city division directors Tuesday in a set of three 11-0 votes.

— Around 200 people marched in Downtown Memphis Tuesday to protest state and federal immigration policies and recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

— The City of Collierville has reached an agreement with a local homeowner who used his home as a party venue.

