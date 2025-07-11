WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 11, 2025
— Two Tennessee members of Congress are taking aim at repeat felons caught with illegal guns.
— While cuts to food support programs and Medicaid gained attention as the debate over the budget bill went on, there's also a long-term likelihood it will result in automatic spending cuts to Medicare.
— The world’s No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is returning to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
— After sitting in limbo for half a year, a Hy-Vee grocery store planned for Bartlett is off the table.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.
Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker