© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 11, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 11, 2025 at 7:03 AM CDT

— Two Tennessee members of Congress are taking aim at repeat felons caught with illegal guns.

— While cuts to food support programs and Medicaid gained attention as the debate over the budget bill went on, there's also a long-term likelihood it will result in automatic spending cuts to Medicare.

— The world’s No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is returning to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

— After sitting in limbo for half a year, a Hy-Vee grocery store planned for Bartlett is off the table.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom