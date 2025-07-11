WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 11, 2025

— Two Tennessee members of Congress are taking aim at repeat felons caught with illegal guns.

— While cuts to food support programs and Medicaid gained attention as the debate over the budget bill went on, there's also a long-term likelihood it will result in automatic spending cuts to Medicare.

— The world’s No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is returning to Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

— After sitting in limbo for half a year, a Hy-Vee grocery store planned for Bartlett is off the table.

