WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 17, 2025

— A group of Memphians received a rare glimpse into the workings of Elon Musk’s xAI.

— The Downtown Memphis Commission has approved the designs for a new riverboat landing, about a half mile north of the current location.

— An interlocal agreement between Lakeland and Arlington schools, in place for more than a decade, will end after the next school year.

— The City of Olive Branch has approved the annexation of a 290-acre undeveloped parcel of land east of Methodist Hospital.

— Memphis-native Kathy Bates has been nominated for an Emmy Award for her leading role in CBS’ reimagining of the classic series Matlock.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

