WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, August 1, 2025

— The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that the state will not have to surgically deactivate a heart defibrillator in order to execute a death row inmate.

— Authorities in Tiptonville and Dyer county are searching for Austin Robert Drummond, a suspect wanted for killing four people.

— Interim Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Roderick Richmond has introduced his plan for restructuring the school system into four geographic regions.

— The North Memphis house once owned by Memphis hero Tom Lee has received funding for restoration.

