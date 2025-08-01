WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, August 1, 2025
— The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that the state will not have to surgically deactivate a heart defibrillator in order to execute a death row inmate.
— Authorities in Tiptonville and Dyer county are searching for Austin Robert Drummond, a suspect wanted for killing four people.
— Interim Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Roderick Richmond has introduced his plan for restructuring the school system into four geographic regions.
— The North Memphis house once owned by Memphis hero Tom Lee has received funding for restoration.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.
