WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, August 1, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 1, 2025 at 6:37 AM CDT

— The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that the state will not have to surgically deactivate a heart defibrillator in order to execute a death row inmate.

— Authorities in Tiptonville and Dyer county are searching for Austin Robert Drummond, a suspect wanted for killing four people.

— Interim Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Roderick Richmond has introduced his plan for restructuring the school system into four geographic regions. 

— The North Memphis house once owned by Memphis hero Tom Lee has received funding for restoration.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
