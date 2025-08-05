WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, August 5, 2025

— Memphis criminal justice reform nonprofit Just City is committing $50,000 from its existing bail fund to pay bail for at least 30 people currently incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

— As Tennessee students head back to school this week, experts emphasize the importance of prioritizing their emotional well-being just as much as their other needs, from physical health to school supplies.

— Memphis Tigers basketball legend Phillip Haynes died Sunday at the age of 63.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker