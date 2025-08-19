WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, August 19, 2025

— Gov. Bill Lee wants to put restrictions on foods that low-income Tennesseans can buy with government assistance.

— The government of Ghana has paid $1 million of its debt to the University of Memphis for the nation’s 185 students enrolled at the university.

— The owner of Midtown’s Tonica restaurant plans to open a second location this fall in the former Pretty Taco space on South Front Street.

