WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, August 19, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 19, 2025 at 7:06 AM CDT

— Gov. Bill Lee wants to put restrictions on foods that low-income Tennesseans can buy with government assistance.

— The government of Ghana has paid $1 million of its debt to the University of Memphis for the nation’s 185 students enrolled at the university.

— The owner of Midtown’s Tonica restaurant plans to open a second location this fall in the former Pretty Taco space on South Front Street.

Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
