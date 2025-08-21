WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, August 21, 2025

— The Trump administration plans to end a $7 billion dollar program to help low-income communities get access to solar power.

— Richard Smith, FedEx executive and the son of the late founder Frederick W. Smith, has been nominated to the FedEx Board of Directors.

— Students with major behavioral disabilities can now be removed more quickly from public school classrooms.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

