Arts Agenda: Hands-on creativity

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

On view through September 28 | Details

"Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era examines how women at the turn of the twentieth century overcame barriers and achieved success within the professional art world.

Centered on the career of Susan Watkins (1875–1913), the exhibition offers a look into the environment in which Watkins and other female artists of the time forged their professional identities."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon's Martha R. Robinson Curator, Julie Pierotti, about how women at the turn of the twentieth century overcame societal barriers to succeed in the professional art world.

A Taste of Latin America at Crosstown Arts Green Room

Friday, August 22 | 7:30 PM | Event Details

"Pianists Natalia Vanegas Escobar and David Cordoba Hernandez, and percussionist Bill Shaltis will perform works that evoke countries such as Colombia and Cuba, and are written by some of the foremost composers of the region. We hope that you won't want to miss this noche especial de música latinoamericana!"

Orion Financial Free Concert Series ft. Stax Music Academy at Overton Park Shell

Friday, August 22 | 7:30 PM | Details

"Stax Music Academy students take classes in music theory, preparing them to read music with proficiency, read and perform all twelve major and minor scales, and apply harmonic analysis to a musical selection.

Students are required to participate in moderated juries at the end of each semester that tests both their performance acumen and their western theoretical grasp of music. Students learn the art of storytelling and composition to create their own music plus music business to assure each young artist understands how to make a living in music."

A Day of Tasters: Blacksmithing, Casting, Welding, and Enameling at Metal Museum

Saturday, August 23 | 8:30 AM - 4:30 PM | Event Details

Whether you’re a total beginner or just curious, this is your chance to forge, weld, pour, and create alongside expert artists at the Metal Museum.

Sketching with Thread: Textile Workshop at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, August 23 | 1:30 PM | Event Details

"Join Cari Harris, owner of Cari’s Closet, for a workshop that transforms simple line drawings into stitched textile art. Using hand-sewing techniques, participants will outline faces, abstract designs, or symbols with thread - creating minimalist, contemporary fabric pieces.

Inspired by gesture and movement in fine art, this class offers a fresh take on fiber arts for beginners and experienced creatives alike."

The Jenkins Family Reunion: A Soulful Murder Mystery Experience at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education

Sunday, August 24 | 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM | Details

"Join us for The Jenkins Family Reunion, a wildly funny, heartfelt, and suspenseful immersive Soulful Murder Mystery Dinner Theater experience like no other.

The soulful dishes are served, the family gossip is flying, and Big Mama has one big surprise: someone in the Jenkins clan has left behind a $15 million inheritance and everyone wants a piece. But just as things start heating up, someone ends up dead, and it’s up to you to help solve the case."