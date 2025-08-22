© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, August 22, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 22, 2025 at 4:05 AM CDT

— Hernandez Govan, the man accused of organizing the killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph in 2021, was found not guilty on Thursday.

— The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gathered alongside state and local officials in Clinton this week to celebrate the cleanup of a superfund site in the middle of the small East Tennessee town.

