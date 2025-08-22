WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, August 22, 2025
— Hernandez Govan, the man accused of organizing the killing of Memphis rapper Young Dolph in 2021, was found not guilty on Thursday.
— The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gathered alongside state and local officials in Clinton this week to celebrate the cleanup of a superfund site in the middle of the small East Tennessee town.
