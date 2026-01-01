Arts Agenda: 2026 is the year of milestones
"As the only institution of its kind in North America, and one of only a few in the world devoted exclusively to metalwork, the Metal Museum leads the way in the celebration, recognition, and promotion of the field of fine metalwork."
Christopher Blank tours the future home of the Metal Museum in Pedal to the Metal: Overton Park's newest tenant forges ahead to September opening
"2026 marks the Dixon Gallery and Gardens' 50th year of sharing world-class exhibitions, cultivating stunning gardens, and building robust educational programs."
"Memphis’ new art museum is explicitly designed to display the Brooks Museum of Art’s extensive collection of more than 9,000 artworks spanning 5,000 years of art and culture."
"Empowered by a passion to find common ground for diverse audiences, the historic Overton Park Shell utilizes the universal language of music to build community through year-round arts and cultural programming."
"So long as there are songs to sing and stories to tell, Opera Memphis will be here, hearts open and arms thrown wide, eager to raise our voice for you, for us, and for everyone in our city."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass interviews Ned Canty, General Director of Opera Memphis, about their 2025-2026 season.
"Ballet Memphis aspires to reveal and celebrate the universality of the human experience through dance and movement."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Artistic Director Steven McMahon about the 39th season lineup.
"Hattiloo Theatre is a modern performing-arts venue supporting African-American playwrights, musicians & actors."
"Collage Dance was founded in 2006 in response to the ballet industry’s lack of racial diversity. In 2009, Collage opened its dance conservatory to expand access to classical training to underserved communities."
