© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts Agenda
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: 2026 is the year of milestones

By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published January 1, 2026 at 7:49 AM CST
memphisartmuseum.org; metalmuseum.org

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Metal Museum Expanding to Overton Park
"As the only institution of its kind in North America, and one of only a few in the world devoted exclusively to metalwork, the Metal Museum leads the way in the celebration, recognition, and promotion of the field of fine metalwork."

Christopher Blank tours the future home of the Metal Museum in Pedal to the Metal: Overton Park's newest tenant forges ahead to September opening
Learn more
Dixon Gallery and Gardens Celebrates 50 Years
"2026 marks the Dixon Gallery and Gardens' 50th year of sharing world-class exhibitions, cultivating stunning gardens, and building robust educational programs."
Learn more
Memphis Art Museum Relocating to Downtown Memphis
"Memphis’ new art museum is explicitly designed to display the Brooks Museum of Art’s extensive collection of more than 9,000 artworks spanning 5,000 years of art and culture."
Learn more
Overton Park Shell Celebrates 90 Years
"Empowered by a passion to find common ground for diverse audiences, the historic Overton Park Shell utilizes the universal language of music to build community through year-round arts and cultural programming."
Learn more
Opera Memphis Celebrates 70 Years
"So long as there are songs to sing and stories to tell, Opera Memphis will be here, hearts open and arms thrown wide, eager to raise our voice for you, for us, and for everyone in our city."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass interviews Ned Canty, General Director of Opera Memphis, about their 2025-2026 season.
Learn more
Ballet Memphis Celebrates 40 Years
"Ballet Memphis aspires to reveal and celebrate the universality of the human experience through dance and movement."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Artistic Director Steven McMahon about the 39th season lineup.
Learn more
Hattiloo Theatre Celebrates 20 Years
"Hattiloo Theatre is a modern performing-arts venue supporting African-American playwrights, musicians & actors."
Learn more
Collage Dance Celebrates 20 Years
"Collage Dance was founded in 2006 in response to the ballet industry’s lack of racial diversity. In 2009, Collage opened its dance conservatory to expand access to classical training to underserved communities."
Learn more

WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
Enter your email

Tags
Arts Agenda Local Events
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement and Communications at ARTSmemphis.
See stories by Josie Ballin
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom