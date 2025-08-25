WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, August 25, 2025

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water is looking to move its control room to a Cordova office building.

— Three of the five biggest Memphis television stations could soon have one owner.

— International Paper Co. is permanently closing two mills in Georgia.

— With colleges back in session, a group of Ghanaian students will be able to return to class at the university of Memphis.

— The University of Memphis announced that is was closing its office of Multicultural Affairs to comply with Tennessee’s new laws dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

