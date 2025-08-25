© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, August 25, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

— Memphis Light, Gas and Water is looking to move its control room to a Cordova office building.

— Three of the five biggest Memphis television stations could soon have one owner. 

— International Paper Co. is permanently closing two mills in Georgia.

— With colleges back in session, a group of Ghanaian students will be able to return to class at the university of Memphis.

— The University of Memphis announced that is was closing its office of Multicultural Affairs to comply with Tennessee’s new laws dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
