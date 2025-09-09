WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 9, 2025

— Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says he won’t enforce a law that brings felony charges on public officials who vote in favor of sanctuary city policies.

— The Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted 8-3 Monday to remove the New Chicago area from consideration as a site for a proposed new county Criminal Justice Center.

— Local health experts say cases of hand, foot and mouth disease are on the uptick.

— Today is the first day of new expanded hours for the popular Free Tennessee Tuesday program at the Memphis Zoo.

