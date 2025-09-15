© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, September 15, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 15, 2025 at 4:05 AM CDT

— Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s administration is set to have further discussions with the Trump administration early this week about deploying the Tennessee National Guard in Memphis.

— Germantown is not moving forward with a 52-acre outdoor sports complex as originally proposed in the southeast portion of the suburb.

— As Millington’s growth accelerates, major retailers are making plans to open their first locations in the north Shelby County suburb.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
