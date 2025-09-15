WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, September 15, 2025

— Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s administration is set to have further discussions with the Trump administration early this week about deploying the Tennessee National Guard in Memphis.

— Germantown is not moving forward with a 52-acre outdoor sports complex as originally proposed in the southeast portion of the suburb.

— As Millington’s growth accelerates, major retailers are making plans to open their first locations in the north Shelby County suburb.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

