WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 24, 2025

— Federal prosecutors are asking an appeals court to reverse a recent decision to grant three former Memphis Police officers a new trial for charges related to the Tyre Nichols beating.

— A Missouri woman involved in a fraudulent scheme to sell Graceland has been sentenced to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

— A $500,000 bond has been set for DeAndre Brown, the director of the Shelby County Office of Reentry, who is facing 12 felony charges related to misappropriating more than $1 million dollars of grant money to his nonprofit Lifeline to Success.

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ buildings need more than $1 billion worth of maintenance upgrades throughout the next decade, according to estimates from a recent evaluation.

— Two Tennessee airports rank among the top ten for the highest percentage of flight delays in 2025, according to flight insurance agency InsureMyTrip.

