WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 26, 2025

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders have recommended closing four school buildings and transferring a fifth at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.

— The federal trial of Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. on bribery and tax evasion charges has been moved back two months from January to March.

— Polls show many are concerned with college affordability and political biases on campus.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker