WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, September 26, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:07 AM CDT

— Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders have recommended closing four school buildings and transferring a fifth at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.

— The federal trial of Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. on bribery and tax evasion charges has been moved back two months from January to March.

— Polls show many are concerned with college affordability and political biases on campus.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
