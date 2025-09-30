WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 30, 2025
— Tennessee ranks in the bottom half nationally for college affordability.
— Richard Smith, the son of FedEx Founder Fred Smith, has been elected to the company’s board of directors.
— A new memorial to rock legend Tina Turner has gone up in Brownsville, near the singer’s birthplace.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.
Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker