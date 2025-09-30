WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, September 30, 2025

— Tennessee ranks in the bottom half nationally for college affordability.

— Richard Smith, the son of FedEx Founder Fred Smith, has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

— A new memorial to rock legend Tina Turner has gone up in Brownsville, near the singer’s birthplace.

