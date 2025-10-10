© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 10, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 10, 2025 at 4:54 AM CDT

— The Tennessee National Guard will officially begin patrolling Memphis today, according to the city.

— City leaders cut the ribbon on South City on Thursday, the mixed income community that was once the Foote Homes public-housing development.

— Fall break is expected to bring more than 50,000 people through Memphis International Airport.

— The International Paper IV building in East Memphis has been acquired by a California-based real estate firm.

— Collierville Fire is about to be fully staffed for the first time in five years.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
