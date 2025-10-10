WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 10, 2025

— The Tennessee National Guard will officially begin patrolling Memphis today, according to the city.

— City leaders cut the ribbon on South City on Thursday, the mixed income community that was once the Foote Homes public-housing development.

— Fall break is expected to bring more than 50,000 people through Memphis International Airport.

— The International Paper IV building in East Memphis has been acquired by a California-based real estate firm.

— Collierville Fire is about to be fully staffed for the first time in five years.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker