WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 10, 2025
— The Tennessee National Guard will officially begin patrolling Memphis today, according to the city.
— City leaders cut the ribbon on South City on Thursday, the mixed income community that was once the Foote Homes public-housing development.
— Fall break is expected to bring more than 50,000 people through Memphis International Airport.
— The International Paper IV building in East Memphis has been acquired by a California-based real estate firm.
— Collierville Fire is about to be fully staffed for the first time in five years.
The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.
