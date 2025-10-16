WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, October 16, 2025

— Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says the county could take the Memphis Safe Task Force to court over unconstitutional arrests and traffic stops.

— Students receiving certain education vouchers for private school tuition in Memphis are performing slightly better in reading, but the same in math as students at local public schools.

— Desoto County’s District Attorney is challenging an overly lenient sentence given to a former youth pastor who pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a teenage girl under her guidance.

