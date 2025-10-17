© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 17, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:06 AM CDT

— The City of Millington is threatening to sue Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert for failing to pay nearly two years of rent for office space owned by the city.

— Since the beginning of the Memphis Safe Task Force, routine traffic stops by state troopers have turned into high-speed pursuits, several which have ended in crashes.

— Atlanta-based Georgia Pacific is closing its Memphis Cellulose mill and its Memphis Technology and Innovation Center. 152 employees will be laid off.

— Soul & Spirits Brewery has received $40,000 from the Center City Development Corp to add a beer garden, dog park, and community playground in Uptown.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
