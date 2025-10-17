WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 17, 2025

— The City of Millington is threatening to sue Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert for failing to pay nearly two years of rent for office space owned by the city.

— Since the beginning of the Memphis Safe Task Force, routine traffic stops by state troopers have turned into high-speed pursuits, several which have ended in crashes.

— Atlanta-based Georgia Pacific is closing its Memphis Cellulose mill and its Memphis Technology and Innovation Center. 152 employees will be laid off.

— Soul & Spirits Brewery has received $40,000 from the Center City Development Corp to add a beer garden, dog park, and community playground in Uptown.

