WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, October 27, 2025

— After the Shelby County Commission voted last month to put all nine school board seats up for election next year, county Mayor Lee Harris vetoed it. Tonight, commissioners will vote on an override.

— Lindsey Whiteside, a former youth pastor and assistant girls’ basketball coach at DeSoto Central High School, has now been indicted on new federal charges.

— This year's Medicare’s open enrollment period is in full swing, and some Tennesseans may qualify for extra coverage that combines both Medicare and Medicaid benefits.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker