WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, October 28, 2025

— Due to the government shutdown, SNAP benefits are expected to be cut off or, at the very least, delayed, beginning November 1.

— As recently as last week, ICE arrests made up nearly 19% of total Memphis Safe Task Force arrests. But that data is no longer being released.

— Shelby County Commissioners voted 8-4 Monday to override Mayor Lee Harris’s veto related to re-aligning school board elections.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

