WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 29, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:52 AM CDT

— Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert once again could be removed from office after a state appeals court overturned a Circuit court dismissal of a county government ouster attempt.

— The state wants a climactic and speedy resolution in the legal case over Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s deployment of the National Guard to Memphis.

— A longtime Downtown Memphis restaurant, Flying Fish, has closed its doors.

— Evolve Bank & Trust CEO Robert Hartheimer has been arrested by the FBI on child pornography-related charges.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
