WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, October 29, 2025

— Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert once again could be removed from office after a state appeals court overturned a Circuit court dismissal of a county government ouster attempt.

— The state wants a climactic and speedy resolution in the legal case over Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s deployment of the National Guard to Memphis.

— A longtime Downtown Memphis restaurant, Flying Fish, has closed its doors.

— Evolve Bank & Trust CEO Robert Hartheimer has been arrested by the FBI on child pornography-related charges.

