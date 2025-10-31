WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 31, 2025

— More than a half million Tennesseans – including about 150,000 in Shelby County – are set to lose SNAP benefits in November due to the government shutdown.

— Another inmate has died at Shelby County Jail, the eighth this year.

— Tens of thousands of Tennesseans will be shopping for new health insurance plans when the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period begins tomorrow.

— Memphis-based International Paper is reporting $1.1 billion in losses for the third quarter of 2025.

