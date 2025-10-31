© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, October 31, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published October 31, 2025 at 7:57 AM CDT

— More than a half million Tennesseans – including about 150,000 in Shelby County – are set to lose SNAP benefits in November due to the government shutdown.

— Another inmate has died at Shelby County Jail, the eighth this year.

— Tens of thousands of Tennesseans will be shopping for new health insurance plans when the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period begins tomorrow.

— Memphis-based International Paper is reporting $1.1 billion in losses for the third quarter of 2025.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting.
Nick Newsom
