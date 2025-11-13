© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, November 13, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published November 13, 2025 at 7:20 AM CST

— In a federal lawsuit filed November 10, two female inmates at the Shelby County women’s jail were allegedly assaulted by a male inmate last year that was being housed with them.

— The DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office has filed a new motion claiming former youth pastor Lindsey Whiteside’s original sentencing was influenced by letters obtained through coercion and deceit.

— Ford Motor Company may scrap a major electric truck model tied to Blue Oval City.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom