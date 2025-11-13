WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, November 13, 2025

— In a federal lawsuit filed November 10, two female inmates at the Shelby County women’s jail were allegedly assaulted by a male inmate last year that was being housed with them.

— The DeSoto County District Attorney’s Office has filed a new motion claiming former youth pastor Lindsey Whiteside’s original sentencing was influenced by letters obtained through coercion and deceit.

— Ford Motor Company may scrap a major electric truck model tied to Blue Oval City.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker