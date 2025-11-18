WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, November 18, 2025

— Both of Tennessee’s US Senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, could each get $500,000 because of a measure tacked onto the recent spending bill.

— At tonight’s meeting of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, members will consider whether to sue the state or county over recent decisions that will soon cut short the terms of five members.

— A shooting at Wolfchase Galleria Mall on Monday has left one man dead.

— A plan for a new Target store in Millington is moving forward.

— The longtime bar Newby’s on Highland, a hangout for University of Memphis students for 50 years, will close at the end of this month.

