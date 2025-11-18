© 2025 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, November 18, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:01 AM CST

— Both of Tennessee’s US Senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, could each get $500,000 because of a measure tacked onto the recent spending bill.

— At tonight’s meeting of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, members will consider whether to sue the state or county over recent decisions that will soon cut short the terms of five members.

— A shooting at Wolfchase Galleria Mall on Monday has left one man dead.

— A plan for a new Target store in Millington is moving forward.

— The longtime bar Newby’s on Highland, a hangout for University of Memphis students for 50 years, will close at the end of this month.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom