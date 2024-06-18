Cool it Down

Homemade fruit pops and creamsicles are a breeze to make. All you need is a blender and some popsicle molds.

And if you don’t have fancy popsicle molds, don’t worry! You can use short paper cups and popsicle sticks.

The only hard thing about making these frozen treats is waiting for them to freeze before you can eat them!

My kids loved making homemade popsicles with me. Instead of eating the artificially colored, high-fructose pops, my children were licking (and actually preferring) popsicles made from nutritious fruits.

Since June 21 just happens to be National Peaches and Cream Day … I think that’s the perfect recipe to share.

For 4 popsicles, start by pureeing ½ cup peaches until smooth. Then chop another ½ cup of peaches into small pieces. In a bowl, stir together the fruit with 1 cup of vanilla yogurt.

To add a little extra sweetness, feel free to stir in some honey. But taste the mixture first. Fresh, in-season fruit is usually plenty sweet.

Then, place the mixture into your popsicle molds and put in the freezer until frozen. Ideally they should sit overnight … but, depending on the strength of your freezer, they could be ready to eat in just 4 hours.

This basic recipe works well with all summer fruits. Feel free to substitute strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries for the peaches.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Peaches and Cream Popsicles

1 cup peach slices, thawed if using frozen

1 cup vanilla yogurt (Greek or regular)

Puree 1/2 cup of the peaches in a blender or food processor until smooth. Chop the remaining 1/2 cup of the peaches into small pieces.

In a medium bowl place the yogurt, peach puree, and diced peaches. Stir until well combined. Spoon into the popsicle molds and insert the sticks. Freeze at least 4 hours.

Serves 4.

Variation: This recipe works well with all summer fruits (fresh or frozen). Try substituting strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries for the peaches.

Reprinted with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.