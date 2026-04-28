National Stop Food Waste Day is April 29

For tips on how to stop food waste at our homes, I turned to Project Green Fork.



Ali Manning, Project Green Fork’s Program Consultant, offered these tips to help you have a zero-waste kitchen at home.

Plan before you shop:

Before stepping into the grocery store, take stock of what you already have in the pantry and fridge. Meal planning and shopping with a list helps prevent impulse buys that often end up forgotten.

Store your food smartly:

Simple tricks like keeping herbs in water jars, freezing bread before it goes stale, or moving older items to the front of the fridge can extend the life of your groceries.

Love your leftovers:

Get creative with extras. Those roasted veggies from last night can easily become quesadilla filling, a grain bowl, or additions to a soup.

Start composting:

Even with the best intentions, some food waste is inevitable. Composting is an excellent way to keep those scraps out of landfills, where they produce harmful methane emissions.

Donate surplus food:

If you find yourself with extra food that’s still good but won’t be eaten, consider donating it to local food rescue organizations or shelters.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information about Project Green Fork and tickets to Reharvest Memphis, visit cleanmemphis.org.