White Wines for Summer

With that in mind, Scott Smith and Rusty Prudhon of Rootstock Wine Merchants offered two white wine recommendations that pair well with summer dishes.

Rootstock Wine Merchants is known for its collection of wines from small-production, family-owned wineries across the globe.

Rusty recently joined the team at Rootstock after years working in the restaurant industry at places like Dory and Napa Cafe.

Rusty recommends Benito Santos Albarino from Spain. He says it’s a great alternative to Sauvignon Blanc. Grown in three small vineyards near ancient churches, this Spanish white is dry and crisp and features citrus and stone fruit tones as well as minerality and salinity due to proximity to the Atlantic.

Scott, who is the owner of Rootstock, suggests the Stein Riesling Trocken.

He explained that some people only know Riesling in its sweeter interpretations, but that Rieslings are often made in completely dry versions. The Stein Riesling Trocken is a perfect example from Germany that shows great lime zest and white peach with bright acidity and a stony undercurrent.

Both of these wines will make an interesting and delightful addition to any meal you have this Summer.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

Rootstock Wine Merchants is located at 644 Madison Ave. in the Edge District of Memphis, TN. For more information, visit rootstockmemphis.com.

