The best part of any fair?

The Mid-South Fair is in full-swing at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

With so many options, my one piece of advice for your visit … Forget your diet!

Funnel cakes, cotton candy, pronto pups, turkey legs … and even Memphis barbecue ….are just a handful of items on the menu.

Fair food is nothing new.

It gets its origins from medieval times, where people would trade goods and celebrate with music, games and food. The offerings then were simple, filling and made to be eaten on the go - think turkey legs, pies and breads.

Here are some fun facts behind some of the most popular foods you will find at the fair this year.

While funnel cakes can be traced back to medieval Europe, the Pennsylvania Dutch brought the treat to America in the 17th and 18th centuries. Funnel cakes are created by pouring cake batter through a funnel into hot oil. Since its introduction, the recipe and cooking method have remained generally unchanged.

Cotton candy made its debut at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. Originally called "fairy floss," it was invented by dentist William Morrison and confectioner John C. Wharton (both Tennessee natives!) in 1897. The pair created the machine that spun sugar into thin, light-as-air threads.

Pronto Pups hold a special place in all Mid-Southerners' hearts, and we have the Texas State Fair to thank! In 1942, Carl and Neil Fletcher's corn dog creation made its appearance at the fair and the rest is history.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

The Mid-South Fair runs until October 11. For more information on the fair, visit https://www.landerscenter.com/mid-south-fair/.