Greater Giving Moment
ArtsMemphis: Empowering Community and Creativity

By Julia McDonald
Published September 5, 2024 at 12:16 PM CDT

Throughout September, we’re celebrating our local arts community and its role in our city's future.

ARTSmemphis is the Mid-South’s primary arts funder, working behind the scenes to expand the foundation of Memphis’s arts through diligent and diverse support. The granting organization has distributed more than $97 million since 1963 and serves as a funding partner, advocate, and connector for local artists and arts organizations.

This year, ARTSmemphis has provided $3 million to 85 organizations and artists who provided two million art experiences across every Shelby County zip code. They don’t make the art, but with the support of more than 1,300 contributors, ARTSmemphis makes it possible.

Looking for an arts experience? Go to ARTSmemphis.org to use their extensive calendar of arts events happening across Shelby County every day! Or, tune in on Thursdays on WKNO 91.1 for your weekly Arts Agenda from ArtsMemphis, highlighting upcoming events throughout town.

Learn more at cfgm.org

