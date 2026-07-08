WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, July 8, 2026

— The Memphis City Council on Tuesday began discussing potential zoning changes that could pause the building of new data centers.

— The staff of the Shelby County Jail say inmates and jailers are facing inhumane and cruel conditions due to a broken air conditioning system.

— Jabil, Inc, a global engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions company, will open a new production facility just south of Collierville near Cayce, Mississippi.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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