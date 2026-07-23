WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 23, 2026

— The Shelby County Health Department has confirmed the first local case of measles for the year, which is the third in Tennessee.

— The intestinal illness cyclosporiasis, recently connected to tainted lettuce, has been confirmed 11 times in Shelby County.

— In Nashville, city leaders passed the first set of local regulations for new data centers as a response to growing outcry.

— A new property ordinance in Southaven requires residents to fix broken blinds, shutters, or shades on their houses.

— The City of Memphis has a new parental leave policy for full-time employees.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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