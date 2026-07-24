WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 24, 2026

— A federal three-judge panel has ruled that state lawmakers showed “no racial animus” when redrawing the state’s congressional maps this year.

— Several Western Tennessee Counties are facing increased food insecurity for children.

— The front yard at the tiny North Memphis home where Memphis hero Tom Lee lived received a historic marker.

— The Tennessee Health Department is reminding people to protect themselves from ticks, as the risk of vector-borne disease rises across the state this summer.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker